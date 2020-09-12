India on Saturday, September 12, recorded the highest-ever spike of 97,570 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally of cases to 46,59,985. A total of 1,201 patients have succumbed to the novel Covid-19 pandemic in a day, with the death toll reaching 77,472 so far.

It is more than double the single-day spike in America, which is the only country ahead of India now.

The Union Health Ministry data revealed that out of the total cases, 9,58,316 are active, 36,24,196 have recovered so far.

The first case was reported in the US on January 21, while in India it was on January 30. The US accounts for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 64,43,048 and 1,92,968 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India has long breached the US' single-day tally of cases, but the US still holds the single-day deaths record of 2,494 on April 15.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh are the worst-hit states. They account for above 60 per cent of the active cases, according to the Ministry.

The recovery rate stands at 77.65 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.67 per cent, the Ministry data showed.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted a record of 10,91,251 tests in a single day on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,51,89,226.

(With agency inputs)