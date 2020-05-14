With 3,722 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 tally in India reached 78,003, the Union Health Ministry stated on Thursday.

Of the total cases, 49,219 are active and 2,549 are fatalities so far while at least 26,234 people have recovered from the disease.

Covid-19 cases climb to 25,922 in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, the Covid-19 cases climbed to 25,922 followed by Gujarat that has 9,267 cases and Tamil Nadu has reported 9,227 cases so far. Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, 975, followed by 566 in Gujarat and 232 in Madhya Pradesh.

At least 7,998 people in the national capital have been infected with the highly contagious coronavirus. Other states which have reported more than 3,000 cases are Rajasthan (4,328), Madhya Pradesh (4,173) and Uttar Pradesh (3,729).

Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (2,290), Andhra Pradesh (2,137), Punjab (1,924) and Telangana (1,367).

Among other major states and UTs that have reported a significant number of cases are, Bihar (940), Haryana (793), Jammu and Kashmir (971), Karnataka (959), Kerala (534), Odisha (538), Tripura (155) and Chandigarh (187).

States/UTs that have zero coronavirus cases are Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Mizoram and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands.