India conveys deep concern to UK on security breach during EAM Jaishankar's London visit

India on Friday said that it has conveyed its deep concern to the authorities in the United Kingdom about the breach of security arrangements by UK-based separatist and extremist elements during the ongoing visit of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar.

Khalistani extremists based in Britain had tried to block EAM Jaishankar's convoy late Wednesday evening outside the Chatham House in London, an act that has been severely condemned, not just in India but all over the world.

"We have conveyed our deep concern to the UK authorities about the breach of security arrangements by UK-based separatist and extremist elements during the EAM's visit. There is a larger context to the incident. It brings out both, the license accorded to such forces as well as indifference to their intimidation, threats, and other actions aimed at impeding our legitimate diplomatic activities in the UK. While we have noted the statement issued by the UK Foreign Office on the matter, our view of its sincerity would depend on the action taken against culprits on this and previous occasions," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday.

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) on Thursday regretted the incident, asserting that any attempts to "intimidate, threaten, or disrupt" public events are "completely unacceptable".

This is, however, not the first time that anti-India and radical elements had organised demonstrations, attacks, as well as arson in London.

In March 2023, New Delhi had lodged a strong protest after Khalistani elements created ruckus at the Indian High Commission in London. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had demanded an explanation from the British authorities for the complete absence of the British security that allowed Khalistani goons to enter the High Commission premises.

"This freedom given to British Khalistani extremists for their anti- Indian activities is unacceptable. The British continue to ignore our repeated protests about the space they give to such elements with the convenient excuse of the right to peaceful protest," former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal wrote on X on Thursday.

Videos of the incident showing Khalistani goons protesting outside the Chatham House in London where the EAM was attending an event Wednesday night had gone viral on social media. One video showed a Sikh protester running towards the EAM's vehicle as he was leaving the venue after attending the think tank event.

"Protest against what? There is peace in Punjab that they want to disturb, as well as peace between Indian origin communities in the UK itself. Are they protesting against any curb on their right to promote violence, terrorism and separatism in Punjab and the right to tear the Indian flag and insult a visiting Indian leader," Sibal questioned.

"The UK wants to keep these elements in circulation as a point of pressure on India. This is apart from crass electoral considerations of their political class dependent on the votes of minorities in their respective constituencies," added Sibal, a seasoned diplomat who has also been the Indian Ambassador to Turkey, Egypt, France and Russia.

EAM Jaishankar has on several occasions slammed the Khalistani extremists who have been misusing freedom laws in several countries, including Canada, UK and the United States.

"Freedom of speech cannot be freedom to advocate violence, freedom of speech cannot be freedom to support separatism and terrorism in a foreign country," the EAM has asserted on earlier occasions.

(With inputs from IANS)