While we have often seen crowds thronging the streets for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India, what was seen in Mauritius during his two-day visit was a reminder of the deep ties between the two nations.

People lined up the roads for kilometres as PM Modi went to the Ganga Talao in Mauritius -- considered the most sacred Hindu pilgrimage site in the Indian Ocean archipelago -- to catch a glimpse of him.

People stood on both sides of the road, waving the Mauritian flag and the Indian Tricolour, eagerly awaiting the Prime Minister's arrival. Many had their phones raised, capturing the historic moment as PM Modi made his way to the revered site.

Upon reaching Ganga Talao, PM Modi offered prayers and holy water that he had brought from the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

The crowds surged forward, eager to witness the moment, while PM Modi acknowledged them with a wave, further energising the enthusiastic gathering.

"I was deeply moved to visit the sacred Ganga Talao in Mauritius. The spiritual bond between the two countries can be easily felt along its sacred waters. It transcends borders and connects many of our generations to their roots," he shared on X, reflecting on the deep cultural ties between India and Mauritius.

Ganga Talao, also known as Grand Basin, is a crater lake situated about 550 metres above sea level in the mountainous southwest district of Savanne. The site is home to a temple and several small shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva and other Hindu deities.

According to local belief, a Hindu priest discovered the site in 1897, and in the 1970s, another priest from India brought sacred water from the Ganga river, poured it into the lake and named it 'Ganga Talao.'

Mauritius, where most citizens trace their ancestry to India, has a significant Indian diaspora, particularly from Bihar.

Addressing a community event in Port Louis, PM Modi highlighted these deep-rooted connections, stating, "Our forefathers were brought here from various regions of India. When we consider the diversity in language, dialects, and eating habits, this place truly represents a mini-Hindustan, a miniature India!"

His arrival in Port Louis on Tuesday was marked by a vibrant performance of 'Geet Gawai,' a traditional Bhojpuri musical ensemble. Rooted in the Bhojpuri-speaking regions of India, this musical tradition holds immense cultural significance for the Indian-origin community in Mauritius. Traditionally performed by women, it remains an integral part of the country's heritage.

As PM Modi stepped onto Mauritian soil, the excitement among the Indian diaspora was palpable. Many saw this as a moment of pride, reinforcing the unbreakable historical, cultural, and emotional ties between India and Mauritius.

(With inputs from IANS)