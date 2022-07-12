Indian sprinter Bhagwani Devi, aged 94, won the gold medal in the 100-meter sprint at the Tampere World Masters Athletics Championships. She finished first with a timing of 24.74 seconds. She also bagged a bronze medal in shot put.

Proving that age is just a number, this 94-year-old Haryana sprinter creates history by winning three medals, including a gold and two bronze for India in the world championship-calibre event for the sport of athletics (track and field) for male and female athletes aged 35 and over.

From Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar, Indian leaders took to social media to congratulate the 94-year-old young woman on her victory.

Khattar said that "This achievement of hers will work to fuel enthusiasm among the youth. Bhagwani Devi has once again proved that age is not a barrier to achieving anything in life".

Union Sports Department congratulated her for proving that age is no bar.

"She won a gold medal at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. She also bagged a Bronze in shot put. Truly commendable effort!", the tweet stated.

India always set an example for the rest of the globe by producing super women who broke the glass ceilings set by men.

Man Kaur, the oldest female athlete in India, once proved that age is simply a number. The 102-year-old sportsperson from Patiala, Punjab, represented India with pride by bringing home a gold medal in the 2018 World Masters Athletics Championships in Malaga, Spain. Kaur won the 200-meter race medal in the age group of 100-104.

The two proud achievements are reserved as one among the rarest in the world! It is inspiring not only for Indian women but also for all of the universe!