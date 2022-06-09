Indian shooters continued the gold rush as the pair of Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis triumphed in 10m P6 - Air Pistol Mixed Team to bring home the third yellow metal at the ongoing Chateauroux 2022 Para Shooting World Cup in France.

Narwal and Francis, who aggregated a World Record qualifying score of 565 to qualify in the top place, defeated the Chinese pair of Yang Chao and Min Li 17-11 in the final.

Led by the Paralympic gold medallist Narwal, the Indian pair totalled 274.3 with Narwal getting 138.7 in the final six shots. If Narwal had consistent scores of 10s and 9s, Francis matched Narwal with 9s, a few 8s and 10.

China's Chao was impressive with four 10s but Min faltered in crucial moments.

"It's raining medals ... another Gold for India ... para shooters are in great form. Heartiest congratulations. Absolutely elated with the news," tweeted Paralympic Committee of India President Deepa Malik after the third medal.

On the opening day, Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara and Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna clinched gold medals in rifle events.

On Thursday, Narwal, Singhraj, Rahul Jakhar and Akash will be in action in P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event.