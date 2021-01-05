In deadly insurgence violence, more than 100 civilians were killed by terrorists over the weekend in two western villages of Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye in Niger. The massacre left the world in shock and India has released a strong statement condemning the terrorist attacks.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Niger. India stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Niger in the fight against terrorism. India has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and has urged concerted action by the international community against terrorism, including cross-border terrorism," MEA said in a statement.

The deadly massacre

The attacks took place on the same day the first round of presidential results were announced in the West African nation. According to the mayor of the Tondikiwindi commune that administers both villages, Almou Hassane, terrorists came in about 100 motorcycles and massacred 70 civilians in Tchoma Bangou and 30 dead in Zaroumadareye, AFP reported. Several were injured in the attacks as well.

The terrorists attacked both villages, which are four miles apart, simultaneously. Following the attacks, Prime Minister Brigi Rafini led a delegation there on Sunday and President Mahamadou Issoufou held a security council on Monday.

"We came to provide moral support and present the condolences of the president of the republic, the government and the entire Niger nation," PM Rafini said.