India clocked record foodgrain production at 3,322.98 LMT (lakh metric tonnes) in the agriculture year 2023-24 -- higher by 26.11 LMT than the production of foodgrains at 3,296.87 LMT achieved during agriculture year 2022-23, the Centre said on Wednesday.

The foodgrain production saw a record increase due to good results with rice, wheat, and millet crops.

Total rice production is estimated at a record 1,378.25 LMT in the year 2023-24 -- up by 20.70 LMT from the previous year's rice production of 1,357.55 LMT.

Meanwhile, wheat production during 2023-24 is estimated at a record 1,132.92 LMT -- higher by 27.38 LMT than 1,105.54 LMT last year, as per the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare's final estimates of production.

The production of millets is estimated at 175.72 LMT, as compared to 173.21 LMT during the previous year.

"During 2023-24, there were drought-like conditions in southern states, including Maharashtra and prolonged dry spells during August, especially in Rajasthan. The moisture stress from the drought also affected the Rabi season. This mainly impacted the production of pulses, coarse cereals, soybean, and cotton," the ministry noted.

While nutri/coarse cereals recorded 569.36 LMT production, maize was at 376.65 LMT, total pulses at 242.46 LMT, tur at 34.17 LMT, gram at 110.39 LMT, total oilseeds at 396.69 LMT, groundnut at 101.80 LMT, soybean at 130.62 LMT, sugarcane at 4531.58 LMT, and cotton at 325.22 lakh bales (170 kgs each), informed the ministry.

The estimates have been primarily prepared on the basis of information received from states and UTs. The crop area has been validated and triangulated with information received from Remote Sensing, Weekly Crop Weather Watch Group and other agencies. Crop yield estimates are majorly based on Crop Cutting Experiments (CCEs) conducted nationwide.

Meanwhile, the area sown under commercial or cash crops such as sugarcane, cotton, jute, and mesta has increased from 18,214.19 thousand hectares in agriculture year 2021-22 to 18,935.22 thousand hectares in agriculture year 2023-24, as per the latest government data.

