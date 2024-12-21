Indian missions worldwide celebrated the inaugural World Meditation Day on Saturday, underscoring the transformative power of meditation for mental and physical well-being. This global event, held on the Winter Solstice, was a testament to the universal appeal of meditation as a pathway to peace, well-being, and global harmony. The United Nations served as the epicenter of these celebrations, with India hosting the 'Meditation for Global Peace and Harmony' at the UN Trusteeship Council.

P. Harish, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, illuminated the ancient Indian practice of Dhyana, or meditation, as a tool for achieving inner calm and harmony. Harish expressed his pride in the global recognition of meditation, stating, Happy that UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang, Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare, Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and many PR colleagues joined us to celebrate this auspicious event. This sentiment reflects the growing global acceptance of meditation as a powerful tool for mental and physical health.

The UN General Assembly adopted the resolution on December 6, led by a core group of countries, including India, Liechtenstein, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Mexico, and Andorra. This resolution marked the Winter Solstice as World Meditation Day, a significant step in recognizing the importance of meditation on a global scale. In Vientiane, the Indian Embassy in Laos commemorated the occasion in collaboration with Art of Living Laos and Holiday Inn Vientiane. The Embassy highlighted India's role in the United Nations' adoption of December 21 as World Meditation Day, stating, The United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted the Resolution declaring December 21 as World Meditation Day, with India as a core group member.

Indian Ambassador to Laos, Prashant Agrawal, encouraged attendees to adopt meditation for peace, harmony, and personal well-being. Participants also practiced simple meditation techniques during the event, further emphasizing the practical application of meditation in daily life. The Nepal Mission to the United Nations also celebrated the day, underscoring Nepal's spiritual heritage. Nepal's Permanent Representative Lok Thapa referred to Nepal as Tapobhumi and emphasized meditation's potential to unite people, foster harmony, and build bridges between communities.

In Sao Paulo, the Consulate General of India held a meditation session at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC). Consul General Hansraj Singh Verma discussed the importance of meditation, and Dr. Luisa Gondim from Art of Living guided a short practice. The Indian Embassy in Johannesburg invited everyone to embrace mindfulness, stating, Even a few minutes of mindfulness can make a big difference. Find your inner peace on World Meditation Day! This statement underscores the accessibility of meditation, which can be practiced by anyone, anywhere, and at any time.

In Hong Kong, the Consulate General of India extended wishes and encouraged the global community to cultivate inner peace and spread harmony through meditation. The High Commission of India in Sri Lanka also celebrated the World Meditation Day at Mayurapathy Meditation Hall, Colombo. The Consulate General of India in Bhutan marked the first World Meditation Day with a guided meditation at Phuentsholing Central Park. Over 140 participants, including Bhutanese dignitaries and the Indian community, joined to promote peace and harmony.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Argentina announced plans to celebrate World Meditation Day with a blend of yoga, gastronomy, and Indian culture. This unique combination reflects the holistic approach of Indian culture towards well-being, which encompasses physical health, mental peace, and cultural enrichment. Reflecting on the significance of the Winter Solstice at the UN, Harish explained, In Indian tradition, it marks the beginning of uttarayana, an auspicious time for inner reflection. He added, India's leadership in human well-being stems from our civilisational dictum of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- the whole world is one family.

The inaugural World Meditation Day is a significant milestone in the global recognition of meditation's transformative power. It is a testament to the ancient wisdom of India and other cultures that have long recognized the benefits of meditation. As the world grapples with unprecedented challenges, the universal appeal of meditation as a pathway to peace, well-being, and global harmony has never been more relevant.