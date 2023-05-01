The Central Government of India has apparently blocked 14 mobile messenger applications that were allegedly used by terrorists to receive messages from Pakistan, news agency ANI reported.

According to the report, these messenger applications were banned for the sake of national security, and these apps were primarily being used by terror groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ANI report, however, did not reveal the names of the applications that were banned by the Central Government.

However, a source told News18 that banned apps are Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi, and Threema.

In 2020, India had banned 59 Chinese applications including TikTok citing security concerns.

Since then, the country has banned over 300 Chinese apps, including WeChat, Shareit, Helo, Likee, UC News, Bigo Live, UC Browser and many more.

In February 2023, TikTok sacked its entire India staff which comprised about 40 employees.

In a statement to IANS on Friday, a company spokesperson said: "we have taken the decision to close our India remote sales support hub, which was put in place at the end of 2020 to provide support to our global and regional sales teams".

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates)