Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc will win the Bihar state Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media at Mysuru Airport, he said people want change, and it will happen.

He added that during the padyatra of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, there was an unprecedented response from the people, which assures victory for the alliance. He also said he would take part in the campaign if invited.

Responding to a question on whether the Bihar election results would impact Karnataka politics, the CM stated that the outcome of one state's election does not affect another state.

When asked about the so-called November Revolution, which implied leadership change in the state, the CM replied, "What is revolution? Change is not revolution."

He said whatever anyone may say about it, the media should ignore such claims.

Commenting on the restriction of organisational activities within school premises, he pointed out that in 2013, when Jagadish Shettar was Chief Minister, a government order had been issued in this regard.

He clarified that the order does not apply only to RSS activities but to all organisations. He said government schools, playgrounds, public spaces, parks, and government-aided schools are covered under the order, and activities of organisations are prohibited in such places.

Speaking after inaugurating the Yuva Samruddhi Job Fair organised by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood in Mysuru, CM Siddaramaiah stated, "We are a government that does what it promises. Do not believe the BJP's lies that the Yuva Nidhi allowance will be stopped if one takes up skill training. Only after securing a job will the allowance be stopped for those who have found employment."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to create two crore jobs every year, but failed. In these 11 years, 22 crore jobs should have been created. We do not make false promises like them," he said, while giving details of the posts filled through the government and the recruitments made through job fairs.

In the last two and a half years, due to the job fairs conducted by our government in Bengaluru, 58,892 job aspirants participated and benefited from opportunities and awareness. Of these, 11,507 candidates have been given appointment letters and 22,819 candidates have been shortlisted, he stated.

In the job fairs held across the districts, 1,20,563 candidates participated, out of which 24,391 candidates have been given appointment letters and 48,232 candidates have been shortlisted, he listed.

"The previous government had completely neglected job aspirants. But in the last two and a half years of our tenure, the government has already filled 28,000 vacant posts. Approval has been given for 35,000 more posts," he stated.

The Congress government is successfully working to provide skill training in line with industry demands and create employment opportunities, he added.

(With inputs from IANS)