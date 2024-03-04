Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP during Jan Vishwas Maharally in Patna's Gandhi Maidan on Sunday.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the Modi government was ignoring 73% of the country's population, besides ignoring farmers, youth and others. "The central government is neglecting the plight of the country's population that belongs to marginalised sections of the society," he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge joined other leaders reiterating that the prime minister has failed to deliver on his promises and questioned the veracity of Modi's assurances regarding job creation, black money retrieval and pucca houses for all.

First joint INDIA rally in Gandhi Maidan, Patna has been attended by more than 10 lakh people of Bihar from different corners of the state.



Sh. Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Pd Yadav, Tejashvi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and other senior leaders addressed the rally.



INDIA… pic.twitter.com/EQgm0Q1U4J — Anshuman Sail Nehru (@AnshumanSail) March 3, 2024

He also accused BJP of betraying the trust of people and engaging in fake claims, manipulative tactics to create a negative narrative on opposition leaders.

Taking a dig at Nitish, Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said the Bihar government should get its insurance done as it runs the risk of JD(U) president taking repeated U-turns. "They (BJP) say 'Modi Ki Guarantee', but who will take the guarantee of Nitish Kumar?" he asked.

Edhar Chala, Main Udhar Chala song

Taunting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his turncoat politics, Tejashwi Yadav also sang a Bollywood song, "Edhar Chala Main Udhar Chala, Jane Kaha Main Kidhar Chala" from the popular Bollywood movie 'Koi... Mil Gaya'.

"My uncle (Nitish Kumar) always shifts alliances. I want to tell him that JD-U will be finished in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. There is no future for JD-U in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has lost all his credibility as people have no faith in him now," Yadav said while addressing a huge rally in Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Tejashwi also attacked Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

"BJP has made two Deputy Chief Ministers. One is a babbler (Samrat Choudhary) who has not contested a single election for the last 14 years. The last time, he contested the election was on RJD ticket. Samrat Choudhary is also following Nitish Kumar's Paltimar feature. He has changed five parties in the last 14 years," LoP Yadav said.

He said the second Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha always talks nonsense. "No one understands what he is saying publically," Yadav said. Tejashwi Yadav also appealed to the people to show respect to the poor, Dalit, backwards, minority and deprived sections of society.

(With inputs from IANS)