Eminent Indian business leaders from various sectors, including infrastructure, financial services, education, hospitality, healthcare, and technology, concluded their three-day visit to Thimpu on Thursday after having engaging conversations on expanding trade and economic ties between India and Bhutan.

The business delegation from the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Kolkata, led by its President Ameya Prabhu, held discussions with senior officials from the Bhutanese government, members of the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I), representatives from prominent business associations and eminent entrepreneurs from the country during their visit.

The Embassy of India in Thimphu also organised a special interactive session on Wednesday at the India House for the ICC business delegation and the Bhutanese business community where Sudhakar Dalela, Ambassador of India to Bhutan, highlighted the remarkable growth in India-Bhutan trade and economic partnership.

"The Ambassador shared with the delegation the recent initiatives undertaken by two governments to boost connectivity and trade facilitation, stressing significant opportunities to further strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries," the Embassy said in a statement on Thursday.

During the visit, the delegation called-on Bhutan Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Employment Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, Minister of Finance Lyonpo Lekey Dorji, and the Minister for Education and Skill Development Lyonpo Yeezang De Thapa.

Fruitful interactions on expanding India-Bhutan trade and economic ties with the Bhutanese business community were also held at a special business session hosted

by Dasho Tandy Wangchuk, President of the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

