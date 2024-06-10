Amid the celebratory fervour among Indian cricket fans worldwide after India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan during the ongoing T20 World Cup in New York's Nassau County International cricket stadium, the Delhi Police on early Monday took to social media platform X to share a humorous post that went viral on social media.

Tagging the New York Police Department (NYPD), the Delhi Police said, "Hey, @NYPDnews We heard two loud noises. One is 'Indiaaa..India!', and another is probably of broken televisions. Can you please confirm?" The witty remark was met with an outpouring of laughter and appreciation from netizens.

Within a short span, the tweet garnered thousands of likes, shares, and comments, with users lauding the Delhi Police for their sense of humour and clever use of social media to engage with the public. The match, held in front of a packed stadium, showcased thrilling performances and nail-biting moments that kept viewers on the edge of their seats until the end. "Hey , @DelhiPolice.You should ask the same question to the Pak army as well.

Heard some India-India sounds from other side as well and numerous broken TV sets," an X user Dhruv Sharma, wrote in reply to a tweet. "You are on a roll... Hats off. Delhi police Rocks and Pakistani Shocks," said another X user.

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry, one of the most intense in the sporting world, never fails to captivate audiences. This match was no exception, drawing viewers from across the globe and showcasing the spirit and passion of cricket.

Match Details

Jasprit Bumrah showed why he's one of the best bowlers in the world through his sensational spell of 3-14, including 15 dot balls, as India successfully defended 119 to beat Pakistan by six runs in a highly-anticipated Men's T20 World Cup match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

After fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf took identical figures of 3-21 as Pakistan bowled out India for just 119 in 19 overs, with Rishabh Pant top-scoring via 42 off 31 balls, India clawed their way back in, thanks to Bumrah's heroic spell, starting from him taking out Mohammad Rizwan. He also got excellent support from Hardik Pandya, who took 2-6 from two overs after conceding 18 in his first two overs.

Brief Scores: India 119 in 19 overs (Rishabh Pant 42; Naseem Shah 3-21, Haris Rauf 3-21) beat Pakistan 113/7 in 20 overs (Muhammad Rizwan 31; Jasprit Bumrah 3-14, Hardik Pandya 2-24) by six runs.

(With inputs from IANS)