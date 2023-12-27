Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the 'Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)' (MLJK-MA) as an 'Unlawful Association' under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.

Shah conveyed on his official 'X' post that the organization and its members have been actively engaged in anti-national and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Their activities include supporting terrorist endeavors and instigating the populace to establish Islamic rule in the region.

"The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi government's message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law," asserted the Home Minister.

The Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) has a history of involvement in anti-national and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, with its members supporting terrorist initiatives in India. Their objective involves inciting the populace to establish Islamic rule in the region, posing a threat to the sovereignty, security, and integrity of India, Shah said.

Numerous criminal cases have been registered against this organization under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, IPC 1860, The Arms Act 1959, and Ranbir Penal Code 1932.

This declaration comes as part of the government's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has consistently taken robust measures in its fight against terrorism. In 2023 alone, four organizations have been declared 'Terrorist Organizations,' six individuals marked as 'Terrorists,' and two organizations labeled as 'Unlawful Association.'