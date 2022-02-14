In June last year, Government of India banned as many as 59 Chinese mobile applications, including the ubiquitous Tik-Tok and WeChat citing threat to nation's security as the reason for the ban. The apps, banned in exercise of Section 69A of the Information and Technology Act, at the time drew widespread scrutiny and even criticism from some quarters.

In yet another exercise of a widespread ban, on Monday, The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned another set of 54 Chinese apps on the grounds of national security. "These 54 apps allegedly obtain various critical permissions and collects sensitive user data. These collected real-time data are being misused and transmitted to servers located in hostile country," said the ministry in a statement.

The full list of banned Chinese apps is given below. It must be noted, that ever since border tensions with China that surfaced in May 2020, India has blocked as many as 321 applications. Majority of the banned apps happen to be driven by Instagram trend of filters, selfies, music, video cloning and photo editing applications.

1. Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD

2. Beauty Camera—Selfie Camera

3. Equaliser- Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer

4. Music Player- Music, Mp3 Player

5. Equalizer & Bass Booster—Music Volume EQ

6. Music Plus-MP3 Player

7. Equalizer Pro—Volume Booster & Bass Booster

8. Video Player Media All Format

9. Music Player---Equalizer &MP3

10. Volume Booster---Loud Speaker & Sound Booster

11. Music Player---MP3 Player

12. CamCard for SalesForce Ent

13. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite

14. Rise of Kingdoms---Lost Crusade

15. APUS Security HD (Pad Version)

16. Parallel Space Lite 32 Support

17. Viva Video Editor—Snack Video Maker with Music

18. Nice video Baidu

19. Tencent Xriver

20. Onmyoji Chess

21. Onmyoji Arena

22. AppLock

23. Dual Space Lite—Multiple Accounts and Clone App

24. Dual Space Pro---Multiple Accounts and App Cloner

25. Dual Space Lite---32Bit Support

26. Dual Space---32Bit Support

27. Dual Space---64Bit Support

28. Dual Space Pro—32Bit Support

29. Conquer Online ---MMORPG Game

30. Conquer Online II

31. Live Weather and Radar --Alerts

32. Notes---Colour Notepad, Notebook

33. MP3 Cutter--- Ringtone Maker and Audio Cutter

34. Voice Recorder and Voice Changer

35. Barcode Scanner--- QR Code Scan

36. Lica Cam---selfie camera app

37. EVE Echoes

38. Astacraft

39. UU Game Booster—network solution for high ping

40. Extraordinary Ones

41. Badlanders

42. Stick Fight: The Game Mobile

43. Twilight Pioneers

44. CuteU: Match with the word

45. Small World---Enjoy groupchat and video chat

46. CuteU Pro

47. Fancyu---Video chat and meetup

48. RealU: Go Live, Make Friends

49. Moonchat: Enjoy Video Chats

50. RealU Lite: video to live!

51. Wink: Connect Now

52. FunChat Meet People Around You

53. FancyU Pro---Instant Meetup through Video chat

54. Garena Free Fire---Illuminate