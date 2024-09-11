In a recent virtual address at the 'Second International Conference on Green Hydrogen', India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the country's ambition to become a global hub for green hydrogen production. He emphasized the need for international cooperation to promote this renewable energy source, which is seen as a key player in the global energy transition. Green hydrogen, a clean-burning fuel that can be used to store surplus renewable energy, has the potential to decarbonize industries that are challenging to electrify. These include refineries, fertilisers, steel, and heavy-duty transportation sectors.

Green hydrogen can help decarbonize industries that are difficult to electrify, PM Modi stated, highlighting the importance of this renewable energy source in the fight against climate change. In 2023, India launched the 'National Green Hydrogen Mission' to drive this energy transition forward. This initiative is aimed at boosting innovation, infrastructure, industry, and investment in the green hydrogen sector. The government is promoting partnerships between industries and academia, encouraging startups, and fostering entrepreneurship in this emerging field. The Prime Minister also highlighted the potential for job creation in this emerging green ecosystem, particularly for the youth. We are also working on skill development for our youth in this sector, he added, indicating the government's commitment to preparing the future workforce for this new energy landscape. India's commitment to clean energy is evident in its achievements over the past decade.

The country has fulfilled its Paris Agreement commitments nine years ahead of the 2030 target. India's installed non-fossil fuel capacity has surged by nearly 300 per cent in the last decade, while solar energy capacity has grown by over 3,000 per cent. These figures demonstrate India's significant progress in clean energy. However, PM Modi stressed that India is not resting on its laurels. The nation continues to focus on new and innovative energy solutions. The 'National Green Hydrogen Mission' is a testament to this commitment, as it aims to boost innovation, infrastructure, industry, and investment in the green hydrogen sector.

Recognising the global nature of climate change and the energy transition, PM Modi urged for international cooperation to promote green hydrogen. Scaling production, minimising costs, and building infrastructure can only be achieved through global collaboration, he said, emphasising that international partnerships are essential for advancing research, innovation, and technological progress in this field. During the G20 Summit held in India in September 2023, the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration adopted five high-level voluntary principles on hydrogen. These principles are guiding the creation of unified global road maps for green hydrogen development. PM Modi also issued a call to the scientific community to explore ways to improve green hydrogen production efficiency.

He urged experts to suggest policy changes and research areas, including improving electrolyser efficiency, utilising seawater and municipal waste for hydrogen production, and expanding the use of green hydrogen in public transport, shipping, and inland waterways. India's ambition to become a global hub for green hydrogen production, coupled with its commitment to clean energy, positions the country as a leader in the global energy transition. The emphasis on international cooperation, innovation, and job creation in the green hydrogen sector further underscores the country's commitment to a sustainable future. As PM Modi stated, We can achieve anything if we are together. Let us work to accelerate the development and deployment of green hydrogen. This call to action from PM Modi echoes similar sentiments expressed by world leaders in the past, and it is a continuation of the global effort to shift towards cleaner, more sustainable energy sources.