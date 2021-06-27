India reported 50,040 new Covid-19 cases, slightly higher than Saturday and 1,258 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday.

The total caseload rose to 3,02,33,183 as India crossed the mark of over three crore Covid cases on Wednesday.

This is the tenth consecutive day in the last two months when the death toll has been below the 2,000-mark.

COVID cases in India

India has become the second country after the US to record more than three crore cases of Covid. India added one crore cases in the last 50 days.

It is also the 20th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases. On March 23, India had recorded 47,262 cases while on June 22 India reported 42,640 cases.

The active cases have now come down below 6 lakh. The country has 5,86,403 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,95,751 deaths so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 57,944 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,92,51,029 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 32,17,60,077 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 64,25,893 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 40,42,65,101 samples have been tested up to June 26 for Covid-19. Of these 17,77,309 samples were tested on Saturday.

(With inputs from IANS)