Although the National Conference-Congress coalition crossed the majority number in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections, seven candidates who emerged victorious as Independents will play an important role in the stability of the new government.

Out of the seven Independent MLAs, five are the National Conference's rebels, and are likely to rejoin the party in the coming days.

Satish Sharma, another Independent MLA from the Chhamb assembly segment, is a Congress rebel who fought the election against the party's veteran leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand.

The seventh Independent candidate is Khursheed Ahmed Sheikh, brother of Baramulla Lok Sabha member Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid. As his party Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) is yet to be formally registered as a political party of J&K, he is placed on the list of Independents. Khursheed Ahmed Sheikh won the election from the Langate Assembly segment of north Kashmir.

NC starts discussions with Independents

Meanwhile, reports said that the National Conference has approached some Independents to secure a majority on its own. In the 90-member house, the National Conference won 42 seats, while five of its rebel candidates, running as Independents, also emerged victorious.

According to well-placed sources, shortly after the results were announced, the NC leadership made contact with Satish Sharma and Dr. Rameshwar Singh, independent MLAs from the Chhamb and Bani constituencies in Jammu and Kathua districts, respectively.

Sources added that Payare Lal Sharma (Inderwal), Choudhary Akram (Surankote), and Muzaffar Iqbal Khan (Thanamandi) — who had contested as rebel NC candidates — were already in touch with the party and are expected to formally align with the National Conference soon.

Satish Sharma, who achieved a major upset by defeating Congress veteran and former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand in Chhamb, was approached with promises of a significant role in the new government. Talks are also underway with Dr Rameshwar Singh, with both sides reportedly close to finalizing terms. The official announcement is expected within a day or two.

Once six out of the seven Independent MLAs join the National Conference, the party's strength will rise to 48, surpassing the majority mark by two seats. Additionally, support from CPI(M) MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik of Doda would further consolidate the National Conference's position.

Sources also revealed that NC aims to maintain a regional balance in the new government by inducting these Independent Hindu MLAs from the Jammu region into the council of ministers. This move serves two purposes: balancing representation between Jammu and Kashmir and ensuring a strong majority that minimizes reliance on the Congress, the party's potential coalition partner.

Meanwhile, Shabir Ahmad Kullay, an Independent MLA from Shopian and a former NC rebel is also in talks to rejoin the party. With several Independents expected to be given ministerial positions, the scope for Congress MLAs in the new council of ministers will be limited, as per the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act of 2019. The Act restricts the number of ministers to a maximum of 10% of the total assembly members.