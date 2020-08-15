Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Saturday, August 15, from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. Firstly, PM Modi visited the Raj Ghat to pay his respects to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, following which the PM came to the Red Fort. PM Modi addressed the nation after unfurling the national flag here.
Key takeaways from PM Modi's speech
- It never happened that there was any part during the time period of India's slavery that no attempt was made to free the country or nobody made sacrifices for freedom: PM Narendra Modi on Independence Day.
- I agree that there are lakhs of challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and they increase if there is global competitiveness. However, if there are lakhs of challenges then the country also has power which gives crores of solutions, my countrymen who give us the strength of solution: PM Modi.
- A few months back we used to import N-95 masks, PPE kits and ventilators. Today India is not only meeting its own requirements but it has also stepped forward to help other countries: PM Narendra Modi on Independence Day.
- The mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local'. We should appreciate our local products, if we don't do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged: PM Modi.
'Confident that India will realise this dream'
"I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal," PM Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
'Humanity must retain a central role in this process and our journey'
India has always believed that the entire world is one family. "While we focus on economic growth and development, humanity must retain a central role in this process and our journey," PM Modi said while addressing the nation.
Aatmanirbhar Bharat is on the mind of India: PM Modi
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is on the mind of India. This dream is turning into a pledge. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a 'mantra' for the 130 crore Indians today, said PM Modi.
'A day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters'
Addressing the nation on 74th Independence Day, PM Modi said that this is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. "This is also a day to show gratitude to security personnel, including that of Army, paramilitary and police ensuring our safety," the PM added.
Corona has stopped everyone: PM Modi
After unfurling the tricolor, PM Modi began his speech. "We're going through distinct times. I can't see young children in front of me today at Red Fort. Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them," PM Modi said.
