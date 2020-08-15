Live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Saturday, August 15, from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. Firstly, PM Modi visited the Raj Ghat to pay his respects to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, following which the PM came to the Red Fort. PM Modi addressed the nation after unfurling the national flag here.

This will be PM Modi's 7th consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Follow the LIVE BLOG of ibtimes.co.in to get all the latest updates on Independence Day celebrations.

Live Updates