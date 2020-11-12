Jason Momoa became the talk of the town after he starred as Khal Drogo in HBO's Game of Thrones. He later starred as Aquaman in a DC Extended Universe movie that gave him wider recognition. Jason Momo recently made a shocking revelation that after his role in Game of Thrones, he and his family were starving because of lack of work.

In a recent interview with InStyle, Jason Momoa talked about the days after his Game of Thrones stint. One could imagine that the actor who played Khal Drogo would have plenty of projects lined up for him, but Momoa revealed that he struggled a lot after his character died in Game of Thrones.

For his work in Game of Thrones and Conan the Barbarian, Jason Momoa was awarded the Male Rising Star trophy in 2011's CinemaCon Awards. He was also nominated for Scream Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards for his portrayal of Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones.

"I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones. I couldn't get work. It's very challenging when you have babies, and you're completely in debt."

Jason Momoa starred as Khal Drogo from the very first episode of Game of Thrones. His character was featured in two seasons of the show for a total of 11 episodes. Following this, he was starving and even struggled to maintain his home in California's Topanga Canyon because there was no work for him.

Jason Momoa's future projects:

Things started to look good for Jason Momoa after he starred as Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Following this, he starred in 2017's Justice League and Aquaman.

In 2021, Jason Momoa will share the screen space with an ensemble cast of Denis Villeneuve's epic science fiction movie, Dune. In the first part of the Dune movie, Momoa will star as Duncan Idaho -- a famous swordmaster of House Atreides and mentor of the scion of House Atreides. Dune movie is slated to release on October 1, 2021.

Jason Momoa will star in Brian A. Mendoza's Sweet Girl movie, where he will share screen space with Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulf, Raza Jaffrey, and Adria Arjona.

Jason Momoa will also reprise his role as Arthur Curry in the upcoming Aquaman 2 movie.