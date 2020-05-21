Game of Thrones alums Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa are finally going to share screen space in Max Barbakow's upcoming action-adventure movie, titled Good Bad & Undead.

In Good Bad & Undead movie, Peter Dinklage is going to play the role of Van Helsing — a character right from Bram Stroker's Dracula who hunts vampires. The Aquaman movie star Jason Momoa is going to star as a vampire who has taken a vow never to kill again.

Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa's respective characters are going to join hand in hand as they both run a scam from town to town where Van Helsing will pretend to help the villagers from the vampire. Things will become interesting after a massive bounty will be placed on the vampire's head as several other monsters are now after him.

Max Barbakow is famous for writing and directing a dark comedy movie The Duke. The movie was premiered at Tribeca Film Festival. Max is also famous for working on the autobiography documentary Mommy, I'm a Bastard!. Most recently, Max turned several heads as his Andy Samberg's movie Palm Springs set the acquisition record in a $22 million deal in January.

Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa in Game of Thrones:

Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa starred in HBO's Emmy Award-winning show Game of Thrones where their respective characters made a huge impact on Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) life. On one hand, Khal Drogo (Momoa), helped Daenerys in building her own army; it was Tyrion Lannister (Dinklage), who helped her win the King's Landing at the end.

In the show, Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa never got the opportunity to share the screen but it would be amazing to see how they both will portray their characters in the upcoming Good Bad & Undead movie.

Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa's future projects:

After starring as Daenerys Targaryen's husband in Game of Thrones, Jason Momoa went on to star as Aquaman in DC Comics movies, including Justice League. He also starred in his standalone movie Aquaman where he scared screen with Amber Heard.

Peter Dinklage was last seen as Eitri in Marvel's Avengers: Endgame movie. Since then, he had a small cameo in Scott Aukerman's Between Two Ferns: The Movie.