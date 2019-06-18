Just like Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma, Saif Ali Khan too was at Old Trafford to witness the intensifying world cup match between India and Pakistan. And his picture with MS Dhoni's daughter, Ziva, is breaking the internet ever since.

Before the match, Saif told ANI, "It has always been a fantastic contest. I think this is the biggest game of cricket in the world, according to me. It's a very special day. I know how passionate people are. The only thing I would like to say is, ultimately, it is a game. Let's respect each other and play the game in the right spirit. Obviously, the players will, but even the fans and the people watching should take their lead from the players." Must we remind you here that Saif is the son of the Nawab of Pataudi and legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

MS Dhoni's daughter, Ziva, is a sensation on the internet. From her photos with her dad to her videos with the Indian cricket team, everything creates a buzz on social media and instantly goes viral. Saif Ali Khan's son, Taimur, too is a tiny heartthrob. Ever since his birth, Taimur has been garnering more attention that his parents combined.

In an interview, Saif had fondly said about Taimur that he is a 'gunda'. Talking about Taimur and Inaaya's sibling revelry, Khan had said, "They hang out here at home. She is very small and delicate and he is a ruffian but we have a lot of people around so we don't need to be worried. But Taimur is a gunda. I hope he doesn't pull her hair (laughs)."

