Virat Kohli is all set to make a comeback to the international cricket with Aus vs Ind ODI series in Perth. King Kohli had been away from the cricket scene for a while now. Virat, who retired from Test and T20I formats, will be playing for the first time after lifting the Champions Trophy 2025. Ever since the birth of his son, Akaay; Virat and Anushka Sharma have been spending a lot of their time in the UK.

Amid murmurs of them shifting base to London, the stalwart has said that he enjoyed slowing down. The former skipper was talking to Ravi Shastri and Adam Gilchrist on Fox Cricket where he spoke about his five-month long break.

Slowing down

Saying he cherished the phase of slowing down and reconnecting with family, King Kohli said, "I got to spend some real quality time with my kids and family something I haven't been able to do much over the years. It's been a beautiful phase, one that I deeply cherish."

Kohli recently came back to India to be a part of the ODI series. Amid the raging debate on whether Virat would be back for 2027 World Cup and his determination towards cricket, Dinesh Karthik has tried to shut down reports with his statement.

"In London, he was training during this big layoff that he's had after a long time in his life," Karthik said during an interview. "And I also know he was practising cricket easily, two to three sessions a week," he added. "That tells you the man is serious about wanting to play this World Cup," he further added.

The next ODI World Cup is scheduled to be held in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe in 2027.