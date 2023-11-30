Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film The Archies which will be streaming on Netflix from December 1, 2023. Suhana Khan recently attended a college fest along with the cast of The Archies, where they took questions from the students.

During the Q and A session, Suhana spoke about Alia repeating her wedding saree for the National Film Awards ceremony. She lauded Alia for her incredible gesture and said her thoughts towards a sustainable environment are worth appreciating.

A video from the event has been doing the rounds on the social media platform Reddit.

In the video, Suhana says, "Alia wore her wedding saree again for the National Awards and I think as somebody with a platform, who has an influence, I thought that was incredible and a much-needed message."

"She did that and she took a stand towards sustainability. If Alia Bhatt can re-wear her wedding saree then we can also repeat an outfit for a party. We don't need to buy a new outfit. We don't realise that making new garments creates waste which impacts our biodiversity and environment. So, it's very important," she added.

Suhana Khan was slammed for lauding Alia Bhatt over repeating a saree and calling it a sustainable gesture. A section of netizens said that a lot of people re-wear their outfits and such a statement doesn't hold any value in sustainability

Fans react

A user mentioned, "I swear. I repeat wear clothes until usme holes na ho ya fit na ho. I still wear a nice formal shirt that is 15 years old. These people by god where do they keep these clothes."

Another added, "She makes Sara sound like Einstein..."

The third one said, " Ananya deserves justice.."

The fourth one mentioned, "I am pretty sure Aalia Bhatt will now start getting awards for wearing a saree twice."

Alia Bhatt repeated her wedding saree at the National Film Awards

At the national awards ceremony, Alia Bhatt wore the saree from her wedding day with Ranbir Kapoor. She received the Best Actress National Award for her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. She shared the honour with Kriti Sanon for her 2021 film, Mimi.

Talking about repeating her wedding saree, Alia told the news agency PTI, "Whenever there is a big event or big moment coming up, you start preparing for it... I instinctively felt like, 'I'm going to re-wear my wedding saree'. The saree was ideated and done beautifully by Sabyasachi Mukherjee but it was a lot of me, white and gold combination and certain symbols. It was the garment I felt most myself in. And it was a really special moment for a different reason. A special outfit can be worn for a special occasion more than once."

The cast of Archies

The cast includes Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantel, and Dot. (Aditi Saigal) as Ethel Muggs, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

Some of the famous songs of the film "The Archies," are "Sunoh" and "Va Va Voom," composed by Ankur Tewari and The Islanders and written by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, respectively.