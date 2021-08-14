Reservation is both a powerful and a primary tool to bring about a semblance of equality between the unequals. However, it is also one of the misinterpreted and polarising tools in the hands of the policy makers and political parties. But when it comes to reservation for women, it's been necessary, long due and much delayed.

Women personnel in the police at 10 per cent

It was in 2009 that Home Ministry set 33% as the target for women's representation in the police force. That target stays grossly underachieved and unimplemented as the current strength of women personnel in the police stands at abysmal 10. 30 %.

This figure is as per the Data on Police Organisations that was released by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) on January 1, 2020 and has been a subject of concern ever since. The ratio still remains severely low, as per the information provided to the Lok Sabha by the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on August 10.

Five advisories sent to states

He also informed that the Centre has asked all states to increase the representation of women in police to 33 per cent. This is so that each police station at least gets three women sub-inspectors, 10 women police constables. He further informed that five advisories (to increase the representation of women in police to 33 per cent of the total strength) have been sent to all states since 2013, with the last advisory being as recent as June 22 of this year.

While calling the issue a state subject, the Home Ministry official also said that Central Government has asked all the state governments to recruit more women police personnel and create additional posts of women constables and sub-inspectors by converting the vacant posts of male constables.

The issue runs deeper than statistics

While several public policy thinkers are of the opinion that a mere increase in the number of women recruits will not be enough to bring about the desired change and outcome, but that's a base level start at least. Even if a few of the urban and city-based positions are filled up, that cannot be the case across all areas of police and security forces.

Some reports in the past pointed out that there were no takers for women's quota in the BSF, CRPF or CISF. Remote areas, extreme conditions and several practical life difficulties stand in the way of women applicants.