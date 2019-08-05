The heavy downpour in Maharashtra has created a flood-like situation not just in the state but also in the neighbouring Karnataka where the northern region is faltering underwater.

Due to the incessant rains in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the inflow into the major reservoirs has also been increased. The heavy rains in the North Karnataka region and the rapid inflow, mainly at Belagavi, Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Yadgir, Vijayapura and Raichur has caused flooding in the region.

The heavy downpour in the Krishna river basin and Maharashtra releasing water from Koyna dam in Satara district and other reservoirs into the river Krishna has caused heavy inflow into Almatti and Basava Sagar (Narayanapura) dams and has submerged the nearby villages.

According to the reports, more than 2 lakh cusecs of water was released from the reservoirs in Maharashtra due to which a total of 16 bridges were flooded in Karnataka. The Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected districts of North Karnataka on Monday morning.

The farmers living in the downstream of the Krishna basin has incurred heavy losses as their properties and crops were lashed out by the ceaseless rains. The heavy release of water from Almatti dam also caused severe damage with hundreds of acres of standing crops in Raichur and Yadgir districts under floodwater, reports TOI.

A red alert has been issued at Kodagu district of Karnataka, as the heavy rains have also affected several parts of the district and the water level at Cauvery river has also been rising rapidly at Bhagamandala, where the river joins its two attributes (Triveni Sangama).

A landslide was also reported near Makutta along Virajpet-Kerala highway in Kodagu due to which the road has been closed. The travellers have been advised to take Kutta-Mananthavadi Road to reach Kerala. The profuse rainfall had disrupted trains services between Karnataka-Goa and Mangaluru-Mumbai due to landslides in some areas, which had left the railway track hanging.