'Inappropriate, she looks uncomfortable': Mukesh Ambani grabs Radhika Merchant's waist, pulls her back at crowded Lalbaugh cha raja pandal; gets slammed

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, along with his son Anant Ambani, daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta visited Lalbaugh Cha Raja on Friday. Several videos and pictures of Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika touching Lord Ganesha's feet and praying to God have gone viral.

'Inappropriate, she looks uncomfortable':

However, Mukesh Ambani has come under public scrutiny following an incident involving his daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant.

As per the video, Mukesh Ambani is seen pulling his daughter-in-law Radhika-Merchant by grabbing her waist.

The video wasn't received well by the netizens and has created an outrage online.

Netizens also shared that Radhika looked visibly upset and uncomfortable with Mukesh Ambani's inappropriate touch.

A user shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), commenting, "This is how Mukesh Ambani held Radhika Merchant. Someone should teach him about good touch and bad touch. She looked uncomfortable for a while!"

Another user, Piku, posted the video with the caption, "Aise apni bahu kon kheechta hai bhai? (Who pulls their daughter-in-law like this?) She seemed uncomfortable at the same time."

A user wrote, "Why is her father-in-law pulling her by touching her this way?"

Another mentioned, "She doesn't seem very comfortable with that as soon as she realized it's her Father in law. My own father even never pulled me like that. That's a bit odd."

The third one said, "She felt really uncomfortable... Very evident from her expression... "

The fourth one wrote, "Mr Ambani ji the way he pull back her daughter in law with the waist. It shows how much he is concerned & protective of his children. "

The fifth user mentioned, "How well the lady(Radhika) kept her patience in public on the indecent father-in-law's touch but hurried away before anything more worse."

Radhika and Anant Ambani got married this year. It was one of the biggest weddings that was held in Mumbai. Who; 's who from the entertainment industry, cricketers and biggest entrepreneurs attended the big fat wedding.

Mukesh Ambani's eldest son, Akash Ambani, is married to Shloka Mehta, and the couple has two children.