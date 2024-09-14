Bollywood actor Malaika Arora's father died by suicide on Wednesday, September 11, 22024. Her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, was the first to arrive at Malaika's parents' house. Other members of Arbaaz's family, including parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan, stepmother Helen, sisters Alvira and Arpita, and brothers Sohail Khan and Salman Khan, were also seen visiting the residence to offer condolences. Kareena, Karisma, Farah Khan, and Arjun Kapoor were also there by her side.

'Inappropriate, disrespectful': Netizens troll Malaika Arora for wearing sleeveless pant-suit styled attire for her late father's prayer meet; ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, Kareena also attend

On Friday evening, Malaika Arora and their family held a prayer meeting for her late father Anil Mehta. Several videos and pictures have gone viral that show celebs attending Malaika's father's prayer meeting.

In the visuals captured by the shutterbugs, Malaika and Amrita's close friends and family members entered the residence of Malaika's mother in Mumbai. Arbaaz Khan was also seen attending the prayer meet.

Another clip shows celebs exiting Malaika's mother's house.

In one of the videos, Malaika, dressed in a sleeveless off-white waist-length white pant-suit walked out of the apartment. Fashion designer Vikram Phadnis and actor Aditi Govitrikar accompanied her. Malaika kept her face mask on as she quickly got inside her car.

Malaika's sister Amrita Arora wore a white shirt and black denim as she exited the gate with her husband, Shakeel Ladak, and son.

Netizens weren't happy with Malaika Arora's sartorial choice for the prayer meeting.

Arbaaz was trolled for wearing a pink kurta and sherwani.

Kareena opted for an off-white salwar suit.

Malaika's father's last rites were held at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai, where members of the film industry also gathered to pay their respects. Malaika reached the crematorium centre along with her son Arhaan Khan. Her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Farah Khan and Sajid Khan among others reached the crematorium centre to pay their last respects to Malaika's father. Arbaaz Khan also arrived at the crematorium centre with his wife Sshura Khan.

The actor-model's father Anil Arora, 65, jumped from his apartment building in Mumbai's Bandra. The incident took place around 9 am today, as per police.

About Malaika Arora's childhood

Malaika Arora was born in Maharashtra's Thane. Her parents divorced when she was 11 years old, and she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita Arora. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

In a recent interview with a fashion magazine, Malaika talked about how she was just 11 years old when her parents divorced. She had said that even though her childhood was "wonderful" it was "not easy" and said it was "tumultuous", reports news agency IANS.