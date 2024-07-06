Anant Ambani's third pre-wedding sangeet was held on Friday night, who's who from the celebs and cricketers graced their presence. The dress code of the party was bling and gold. Celebs put their best fashion foot forward as they made a head-turning appearance at the sangeet. Justin Bieber and Badshah performed at the wedding.

From Madhuri Dixit to Shehnaaz Gill, Vicky Kaushal among others attended the event.

Among several celebs, it was BFF Mouni Roy and Disha Patani who also graced their presence looking as stunning as ever.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy walk hand-in-hand as they pose for paps; trolled for their sartorial choices

BFFs Mouni and Disha arrived at the venue together. While Mouni sported a brown saree, Disha oozed oomph in a golden saree. Disha paired her low-wait golden saree with a bralette blouse.

The two were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi together and held each other's hand.

Netizens were unimpressed with Mouni and Disha's couture and were of the view that they needed to change their stylist as their fashion sense n redundant and were often spotted wearing the same styled outfit.

A section of netizens were of the view as to what they achieved in stardom to attend Ambani's wedding.

While some of their fans lauded their hourglass figure.

A user said, "Same style always.."

Another mentioned, "Disha has only one style to wear n show.. nothing stylish or wow.. there's beauty in not revealing always the same revealing."

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

On Wednesday, Anant Ambani and his fiancee Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities began with a Mameru ceremony at the Ambani's residence Antilia in Mumbai.

The wedding ceremonies will kick off on July 12. The first ceremony will be the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. The dress code is Indian traditional. July 13 will be the day of Shubh Aashirwad and the dress code is Indian formal. July 14 will be the Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception and the dress code is Indian chic. All these functions will be held at the Jio World Centre in BKC.