'Inappropriate outfit': Malaika Arora flaunts her curves in white shorts; aces sultry gym look [Reactions]

Bollywood's one of the fittest actors Malaika Arora never skips a yoga session or gym class. Known for her sartorial choices, she aces every outfit that she dons, be it traditional, athleisure, western outfits or swimwear.

Malaika Arora is often spotted heading or exiting the gym and often serves as a major fitness inspiration. On Wednesday, she was spotted outside her yoga classes looking smart and trendy in athleisure.

Malaika Arora flaunts her fit figure in white athleisure.

In the video, shared by Filmygyan, Malaika was seen exiting her yoga class. The actor opted for white sports shorts and a bralette. She wore a jacket and looked like a diva as always. Malaika Arora's hourglass figure was truly unmissable.

On Friday, Malaika was papped once again in the city as she headed to her gym, her sultry gym look grabbed her eyeballs.

However, fans had varied reactions to her outfit. Some trolled her for her bold outfit, while some couldn't handle her hotness and were of the view that she was one of the fittest actors we have in B-town.

Recently, Malaika Arora was enjoying her vacation in Maldives and the actor took to her social media handle and shared a sexy video which has gone viral. The actress her curved in leopard swimwear.

Malaika in the reel gave a glimpse of her vacation.

Malaika Arora also attended the Paris for the Olympics 2024. She turned heads with her stunning looks one after another, and her latest ensemble is no exception. Recently, Malaika shared some photos on Instagram from her golden hour moment in Paris.

On the personal front, Malaika Arora has reportedly parted ways with Arjun Kapoor. The duo were dating for years.

On the professional front, Malaika Arora will make a cameo appearance in Tarun Mansukhani's upcoming comedy film Housefull 5.