Famous social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, monikered as Orry, recently appeared at Uorfi Javed's reality show where he spoke about having gas and how he was dealing with it.

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, said in a recent interview that he suffers from Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Speaking to Uorfi, Orry says, "The biggest hardship I am dealing with right now is gas." He adds, " .... actually I have IBS."

Orry tells Uorfi that he suffers from gas due to IBS

To this, Uofi looked confused and asked, "What's that?

What is Irritable Bowel Syndrome?

Irritable Bowel Syndrome is a condition that affects the stomach and intestines which is also known as the gastrointestinal tract. A very small number of people suffering from the condition have severe symptoms. Mayo Clinic says that some people can control their symptoms by managing diet, lifestyle and stress. More severe symptoms can be treated with medication and counselling. "IBS doesn't cause changes in bowel tissue or increase your risk of colorectal cancer."

Common Symptoms of IBS

The symptoms of IBS can vary significantly from person to person and may fluctuate in intensity.

Abdominal Pain or Cramping : Often linked to bowel movements, this pain can range from mild discomfort to severe cramping.

: Often linked to bowel movements, this pain can range from mild discomfort to severe cramping. Excess Gas and Bloating : This is a frequent complaint among IBS sufferers, including Orry, who mentioned that gas is a particularly troubling symptom for him.

: This is a frequent complaint among IBS sufferers, including Orry, who mentioned that gas is a particularly troubling symptom for him. Diarrhoea or Constipation : IBS can cause alternating bouts of diarrhoea and constipation or a predominance of one over the other.

: IBS can cause alternating bouts of diarrhoea and constipation or a predominance of one over the other. Mucus in Stool : Some individuals with IBS notice the presence of whitish mucus in their bowel movements.

: Some individuals with IBS notice the presence of whitish mucus in their bowel movements. Feeling of Incomplete Evacuation: Many people with IBS feel like they haven't completely emptied their bowels after using the restroom.

What Causes IBS?