Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in Mumbai on July 12. Who's who from the film, political arena, sports stars, and spiritual gurus graced their presence.

Amid the high-profile guests, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are in India for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Several photos and videos of the Kardashian sisters from their India visit are doing the rounds on the internet.

Both Kim and Khloe Kardashian are actively posting photos and videos from their visit to India. The Kardashian sisters are also shooting for the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in which Anant and Radhika's wedding will also be featured.

Kim and Khloe looked stunning as they attended Anant and Radhika's wedding.

Let's decode their day 1 and day 2.

For the Shubh Vivaah, the Kardashian sisters were seen dressed in lehenga. While Kim opted for a red lehenga, her sultry bralette amped up the glam quotient.

A user wrote, "Kim's poo-bani-parvati-moment!.."

Another mentioned, " Why are they dressed as if it's a Met Gala.."

The third one is reminded of Rakhi Sawant.

Khloe was seen wearing a lehenga in white and gold. They completed their looks with statement jewellery and matha tikas. A photo of Kim Kardashian walking hand-in-hand with Nita Ambani at the wedding venue is going viral on social media.

For day 2 at the Ashirwad ceremony, Kim Kardashian channelled her desi look and opted for a beige Tarun Tahiliani saree. Her diamond-studded nose ring and neckpiece were a sight to behold.

Kim's white bralette-styled blouse was low neck, which looked inappropriate for the wedding.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian opted for a hot pink saree.

Netizens weren't quite unimpressed with Kim and Khole's bold looks.

Khloe Kardashian shared on social media that a production crew with her cameras, lights and microphones were seen following the sister duo around and some fans suspected they were shooting for 'The Kardashians'. In her latest post on her Instagram Story, Kim posted a screengrab of a video of her and Khloe after they got ready for the high-profile ceremony and shared they were filming for their popular reality series. "Had to screen grab our video we're just so happy to be lucky enough to travel the world together! And duh we were filming The Kardashians too so you guys can see Kim and Khloe take India (sic)" she wrote.

Kim and Khloe along with their team landed in Mumbai on Thursday. The sisters are currently staying at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai.