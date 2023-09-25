Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 24, 2023, at the pristine locales of Udaipur at The Leela Palace. The couple had a very intimate marriage ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance.

The adorable couple kept their wedding extremely private and none of the pictures and videos were leaked by any of the guests on Sunday. The security of Raghav and Parineeti's wedding was heightened with blue tape and red tape on the camera so that none of the videos get leaked.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha drop dreamy pictures from their intimate white-themed wedding

On Monday morning, Parineeti and Raghav shared dreamy pictures from their fairytale wedding where both Raghav and Parineeti looked ethereal in bridal couture complimenting each other well.

Raghav and Parineeti made their first public appearance as husband and wife

A few hours later, Raghav and Parineeti exiting Leela Palace have gone viral. Raghav and Parineeti make their first public appearance as husband and wife as they meet and greet the media.

As they head towards the boat, we can see Raghav dressed in a white shirt and blue denim. He is seen wearing black shades. Parineeti is seen in off-shoulder pink kaftan and loose jeans. She is seen wearing a chooda and her minimal mehendi is seen as she waves at the paparazzi stationed at the wedding venue.

As soon as the pictures and videos started to surface online, Netizens slammed the newlywed for being dressed casually. A section of netzines even said that she could have dressed like a bride.

Parineeti steps out in causal attired hours after getting married to Raghav, trolled brutally

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "She could have dressed in either saree or suit."

Another mentioned, "Why so causal?"

The third user avers, "She isn't looking like a bride atall."

Meanwhile, guests from the venue were also seen exiting. CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, CM of Punjab Bhagwant Mann, Aditya Thackery, Manish Malhotra, Madhu Chopra, Sania Mirza, and Harbhajan Singh among others.