Before he took on the wheels of leading Pakistan, Imran Khan was known for his killer stances on and off the field. The charismatic player and dashing skipper of the Pakistan cricket team was known for making women go weak in the knees. He often made headlines for painting the town red with known and unknown women. And there was never any dearth in the list of actresses he was rumoured to be dating.

Apart from Zeenat Aman, if there was another actress who made quite some news for her "closeness" with Imran, it was Rekha. The Indian beauty who ruled millions of hearts, including that of Amitabh Bachchan once, was said to be quite fond of Imran Khan. A report in The Star had chronicled their relationship and how Rekha's mother had also approved of the relationship.

Making it official

"Pakistan's ace fast bowler Imran Khan and India's screen glamour girl Rekha are to be married soon," said the report. "According to the journal's report, Imran Khan stayed almost the whole of April in Bombay. During this period, he and Rekha were seen enjoying each other's company on the sea beach, the residence of Premi Shivar Godraj and at night clubs," the report further said.

Talking about Rekha's mother and how she wanted this match to make it official, the report stated, "She had gone to Delhi and consulted a najoomi [astrologer] if Imran could be an ideal suiter to her daughter. No one knows what the najoomi had said but Rekha's mother was convinced that Imran could be a welcome addition to her family."

Painting the town red

Talking about Rekha and Imran's chemistry, the report said, "Those who saw Rekha and Imran enjoying each other's company at the beach were struck by their closeness and were thus convinced that they loved each other deeply and passionately. It also quoted Imran once having said, "The company of actresses is good for short period. I enjoy their company for sometime and then move ahead. I can not even think to marry a movie actress."

Though the two soon walked their different paths, Rekha and Imran Khan's relationship news till today grabs many eyeballs.