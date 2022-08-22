Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and sought pre-arrest bail in a terror case filed against him.

The plea was filed through Khan's counsels, Faisal Chaudhry and Babar Awan, in the capital's top court after a late-night drama at Bani Gala, his private residence where police and PTI workers almost came face-to-face following reports that arrest warrants have been issued for the PTI chairman, The News reported.

Pakistan police have launched a probe against former Prime Minister Imran Khan after he made threats against the police and judiciary while addressing a political rally over the weekend, media reports said on Monday.

Addressing a PTI rally on Saturday in Islamabad, the former premier warned the judiciary against its "biased" attitude towards his party, saying that it should brace itself for the consequences, while also threatening to file cases against the police, bureaucracy, the Election Commission of Pakistan and political opponents over the treatment allegedly meted out to his chief of staff, reports Dawn news.

Large contingents of law enforcement agencies, police commandos, Rangers and constabulary were deployed around the Banigala, the residence of former Pakistan Prime Minister, and all roads and pathways leading towards it were sealed to avoid any untoward incident.

Late Sunday night, hundreds of Khan's supporters gathered outside his home in Islamabad after news of the investigation broke, vowing to "take over" the capital if police tried to detain him.

According to Dawn news, YouTube services in parts of the country reportedly faced disruptions during Khan's speech, while his live addresses were banned on TV channels on Saturday night by the electronic media regulator.

FIR against ex-PAK PM

An FIR was registered against the former premier under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening an additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police during a rally here on Saturday, The News reported.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry has asked written permission from the Prime Minister's Office to arrest Khan following the registration of the case.

According to sources, the PTI chairman has left Bani Gala to avoid arrest, but party leaders claimed that Khan was still at his home. His whereabouts remain unclear.

Sources said the arrest would be made with the consensus of all parties in the ruling alliance.

Meanwhile, PPP leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari has opposed the arrest as he believes that it will cause political damage to the ruling alliance.

(With inputs from IANS)