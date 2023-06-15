Giving a tough message to terrorists and anti-national elements, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday attached the property of a dreaded terrorist operating from Pakistan in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Police said the land measuring 26 kanals and 4 marlas, belonging to Almas Rizwan Khan, a resident of Diver Lolab, who is operating from Pakistan was attached by the SIU Kupwara following the investigation of an FIR.

"Following extensive intelligence gathering and meticulous investigations in case FIR No.276/2022 of Police Station Kupwara registered under sections 120-B, 121, 121-A, 122, 123 IPC & 17, 18, 18-A, 18-B, 20, 38, 39, 40 of UA(P)A, the team of SIU Kupwara Police led to the identification and subsequent attachment of the terrorist's property of land measuring 26 Kanals and 4 Marlas located at three different locations within the district at Diver Lolab," a police statement said, adding this measure aims to disrupt his illicit network and restrict his ability to carry out further acts of terror.

Almas Khan managed to sneak into Pak in the early 1990s

As per the police record, Almas Khan had managed to sneak into Pakistan in the early 1990s through the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara district.

He has been a persistent threat to the peace and security of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since the time he was exfiltrated to Pakistan.

"Earlier a member of TJI (Tehreek-i-Jehad-i-Islami) and now TRF (The Resistance Front), Almas's strategic involvement in numerous acts of terror has caused immense suffering and loss of innocent lives in the Valley in the past," police said.

SIU attaches over 130 properties of terrorists and their sympathizers

SIA and the executive wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police has widened the legal framework against terror funding by attaching over 130 properties, land, and buildings, situated across Union Territory.

These properties, during the course of investigation in terrorism-related cases, have been established prima facia to be either proceeds of terrorism or used in such activities which are aimed at furtherance of terrorism and secessionism.

Invoking provisions of section 8 and section 25 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), SIA and the executive wing of the police, after orders from competent authorities designated under UAPA, have set into motion legal process for forfeiture of these tainted properties, by courts having relevant legal and territorial jurisdiction.

Police said the attachment of the property serves as a strong message to terrorists and their supporters that their actions will not go unnoticed or unpunished.

"It underscores the unwavering commitment of Jammu and Kashmir Police to combating terrorism at its roots and dismantling its infrastructure," police said.