Popular film rating website IMDb has switched its rating system for director Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files after detecting unusual voting activity for the film.

The website says, "Our rating mechanism has detected unusual voting activity on this title. To preserve the reliability of our rating system, an alternate weighting calculation has been applied." The rating currently stands at 8.3/10 with 248,235 votes.

When a user brought it to the knowledge of the film's director, he called it 'unethical.' His tweet reads, "THIS IS UNUSUAL AND UNETHICAL."

Meanwhile, on a prime time television interview, actor Anupam Kher has clarified that he received a call from 'The Kapil Sharma ' show, a couple of months ago, but politely refused. He further clarified that a sensitive subject like Kashmir files cannot be promoted on a comedy platform. However, director Vivek claimed that the show producers were keen to know about the hero of the film rather than the subject.

The film narrates the story of the exodus of Kashmiri pandits during a separatist militant insurgency. The star cast includes Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi and others. The film received an overwhelming reception at the box office and cashed in 3.55 crore on opening day. The film saw a massive jump in the number of screens on Monday with an additional 1,500 screens. Reportedly, the film grossed Rs18 crore on Monday.

Director Ram Gopal Varma has heaped praise on the film. He tweeted, "Apart from the EXPLOSIVE material he so DARINGLY exposed, #VivekRanjanAgnihotri TRAMPLED BOLLYWOOD by CREATING his own VIVEKWOOD which will inspire a new BREED of revolutionary filmmakers and that's the ULTIMATE victory more than #KashmirFiles humongous commercial success."