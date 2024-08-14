'Imagine him having his own kid': Fans can't stop gushing as mamu Salman Khan carries niece Ayat Sharma in his arms [Watch]

Bollywood star Salman Khan is deeply fond of children and has been papped and seen engaging with them. His love for kids is unprecedented and the actor has time and again spoken about his love and adulation for them.

On Tuesday at the trailer launch event of Angry Young Men, he was seen carrying his niece Ayat Sharma and posed for shutterbugs.

Ayat was seen wrapping her arms around Salman's neck, while Salman caressed and cuddled her.

'Imagine him having his own kid': Fans can't stop gushing as mamu Salman Khan carries niece Ayat Sharma in his arms; holds father Salim Khan's hand [Watch]

Several videos and clips have gone viral, in one of the clips Salman Khan was seen taking care of Ayat and also engaging with fans at the podium.

In the video one can see, Salman Khan holding Ayat Sharma and talking to her. She is pointing at something and also trying to explain him. Salman Khan was seen carrying her all the time. One of the clips show, Salman was seen holding his father Salim's hand and also wrapped Ayat in his arms.

A clip that has gone viral shows, Salman Khan clicking selfies with fans, hugging them and all this while holding Ayat in his arms.

Ever since the videos went viral, fans have been gushing over Salman Khan's cutesy gesture.

A user commented, "He would have been the best father",

Another user said, "The Man With A Pure Golden Heart."

The next one wrote, "Luckiest Bhanji on the earth."

"Imagine him having his own babies, " wrote a fan,

Salman Khan spoke about Salim - Javed

During the trailer launch, superstar Salman Khan joined the acclaimed writer duo Salim-Javed. The actor spoke about their collaboration for over years and also gave his two cents about the present generation. He declared that men don't want to be men anymore whereas, Salim and Javed were, are, and will always be men.

"A lot of writers, write. Salim-Javed thought, they put their life experiences, what they've learned from people around them, what they've seen, what their parents have taught them, and the way their children have grown up. They have taken from life and put it on cinema. The rest of the writers take from cinema and put it back in the cinema," Salman Khan was quoted as saying.

Work Front

Salman Khan is currently shooting for Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna. He will also be hosting Bigg Boss 18 which will be aired from October 2024.