Earlier this month, veteran actor Zeenat Aman took to social media and shared her views on live-in relationships. She penned a lengthy note for youth and advised young couples to live together before they got married to understand one another better.

Zeenat Aman on live-in relationship

She wrote, "One of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here's a personal opinion I haven't previously shared - if you're in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married! This is the same advice I've always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test."

Zeenat added, "It's easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night. Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity? In short - are you actually compatible? I'm aware that Indian society is a little uptight about "living in sin" but then again, society is uptight about so many things!"

Several Bollywood veterans, like Mumtaaz and Mukesh Khanna, didn't agree with Zeenat's views and slammed her for promoting a live-in relationship.

Now, Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt's mother, has jumped to Zeenat's defence. She took a sly dig at Muhesh's remarks.

In an interview with Dainik Jagran, Mukesh Khanna said, "Live-in relationships are not recognised in our culture and history. It has come from Western civilisation. Whatever Zeenat Aman is talking about, she has lived her life according to Western civilisation. It is not acceptable for a boy and girl to know each other through marriage, if they live together as husband and wife, imagine what happens to them. Those saying such things should speak thoughtfully."

Soni Razdan slams Mukesh Khanna

Soni Razdan lashed out at Mukesh Khanna and took to microblogging site X, previously known as Twitter, and wrote, "Gosh. Can't imagine what would happen if a couple live together in a 'live-in' relationship and didn't get along. The mind boggles."