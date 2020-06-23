An IAS officer, who was arrested in IMA scam for taking kickbacks while he was the deputy commissioner (DC) Urban Bengaluru, completed suicide at his residence on Tuesday evening. The deceased officer BM Vijay Shankar had spent few days in jail after being arrested by special investigation team (SIT) in the I Monetary Advice (IMA) case over his alleged involvement. He was released on bail.

Shankar ended his life by hanging himself when he was alone in his house in Jayanagar near Ashoka Pillar.

"We have taken up the case of unnatural death with regard to Vijay Shankar's death. Further probe will reveal more details about it," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS, said in a statement.

Shankar was accused of taking Rs 1.5 crore bribe for his oversight in the IMA's financial irregularities and to give a clean chit to IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan.