The director of I Monetary Advisory (IMA), Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for defrauding the investors to the tune of Rs 2,500 crores, was admitted to a hospital in Bangalore on Sunday after he complained of chest pain.

Mansoor Khan was admitted at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research due to chest pain and palpitation. Khan is in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) who, along with the SIT, is probing the multi-crore IMA scam which has several big names tagged to it.

Khan was taken to Victoria hospital for a health check-up. When the test was going on he complained of chest pain and was rushed to Jayadeva hospital amidst tight security around 7 pm.

He was taken into custody by the ED after he landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Dubai. Khan had absconded to Dubai after the scam became public.

The ED officials have been questioning Khan from Saturday. He reportedly revealed the names of many top shot politicians and government authorities who took bribes from him. He also told the ED sleuths that he has all the proof and documents to prove his claims.