From past few days, a lot of celebrities have fallen prey to social media hacking. And now another star who has fallen into the trap is Poonam Pandey. The social media sensation went into complete shock when she came to know about the same. Poonam has a huge fan base, and her primary source of engagement to reach her fans is her Instagram account.

Scroll down to read more on what happened.

Poonam Pandey is stressed as she is very active on her Instagram.

During an interview with Times Of India, Poonam Pandey said:

I realised that my account was hacked into after I failed to log in. I am stressed because I am very active on Instagram, and it has been wrongfully taken away from me. It has taken me years to establish a loyal fan base, and it would be some time before I manage to retrieve it. I hope the miscreant doesn't misuse it. I am trying to reach the Instagram officials and hoping to get my original account back.

Poonam urges her followers to connect with her on Twitter.

While my followers connect with me on Twitter, I have created a new page and hope they will move to the new page. I urge everyone to not reply to anything that's coming from my old Instagram account. Hopefully, this will get sorted out soon.

Poonam Pandey and her controversies

Few month's ago, Poonam Pandey was arrested in North Goa for shooting an obscene video. Her arrest came after a complaint was filed against her by the local opposition party, Goa Forward, which had alleged that Pandey had participated in a "porn" photoshoot in a property owned by the Goa government's Water Resources department.

ANI had tweeted, "Goa: FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam."

Poonam had filed a case against the husband, Sam Bombay.

In September, Pandey (29) had filed an FIR against her husband Sam Bombay, for causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and molestation at the Canacona police station. Thereafter, Poonam had filed a police complaint, claiming her husband assaulted her and threatened dire consequences, 13 days after their wedding. The couple was on their honeymoon in Goa, according to reports.

However, a few days later, the couple resolved their differences and reconciled. Poonam Pandey even shared loved up pictures on social media.

Poonam and Sam's loved up Karwa Chauth pictures went viral.

Poonam posted a picture of her Karwa Chauth celebrations, her first as a married woman with husband Sam Bombay. The couple tied the knot on September 1, 2020, in an intimate ceremony and later shared photos from the function on their social media accounts, which stormed the internet.