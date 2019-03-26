It's raining awards this season in Bollywood. From Ranveer Singh's fabulous performance as Khilji in Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt's striking act in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi to Ranbir Kapoor's superlative performance in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju – Bollywood celebs have been basking in the glory of their hard work.

At the recently held Vimal Filmfare awards, Ranveer Singh had won the best actor award. Deepika Padukone had handed the trophy to which Ranveer Singh said, "This Black Lady (award) is very special to me, but this lady (Deepika) is the most special lady to have ever happened to me, I love you, are you proud of me?" He further added, "I dedicate this award to my nani as it was my nani as favourite character. One day I called my sister and asked what nani is doing, she said that nani is on terrace doing her favourite thing that is watching Padmavaat."

Ranveer won the award for playing Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat which went through a lot of controversies before its release. Despite a superlative performance, Deepika Padukone lost out to Alia Bhatt who won the Best Actress award for Raazi.

Ever since the awards were handed out, Twitter was flooded with divided opinions. While Deepika's fans opined that she deserved to win the award more than Alia, Ms Bhatt's fans claimed otherwise. Amidst all this, Deepika's fan page wrote a long statement debating the decision of Alia winning over Deepika.

Responding to the statement, Deepika wrote, "To all my Fans, I am sorry I let you all down and promise to work harder than ever before..#upwards&onwards."

Deepika is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak where we would see her playing the role of Malti, an acid-attack survivor. It appears that the film might turn out to be Deepika's toughest role to date.