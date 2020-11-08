Shruti Haasan who has carved a niche for herself down in the south is quite a popular face in Bollywood too. Shruti was last seen in 'Gabbar' starring opposite Akshay Kumar. Talking about the toxicity in social media many celebs gave an exit to the platform.

Kangana Ranaut who is quite active on social media has time and again given her opinions on various issues and never shied away from speaking her heart out that ultimately let her into the circle of controversies. But Shruti has a different take on this, she believes that there is no need to be opinionated all the time.

Actor Shruti Haasan, however, feels that it's not fair to call social media negative. She reasons, "It's a reflection of everything that is going on in the world. People on it talk about people on it, it's just layers. There's a large streak of negativity in the world currently, there are a number of things going in, along with the situation, and it's reflected on social media."

Talking about how many people have their opinions on various subjects related to the real world. Celebs are public figures and are expected to give their opinions but the problem occurs when the opinion is been judged and trolled by users on social media. Similarly, when Shruti was asked if she feels the pressure of reacting to social media trails she replied with a big No.

"I absolutely don't. My social media is about me, I was clear about that from day one. There are many causes I feel speaking up for, but I'm also a person in life who doesn't make statements without weighing every argument. People don't do that on social media anymore. Sometimes, people defending the right thing are not articulating it, they are just joining the melee of screams, so I'm on the quiet corner of social media," says the 39-year-old.

The actor appreciates that some are still trying to use the platform for better things, but doesn't take too kindly to those who decide to pull others down.

She explains, "I'm not a political mouthpiece on social media. There are those as well, and then there are people who're speaking up in a way I admire and follow. They diligently dedicate their lives to using social media as a platform to make social changes. But I don't value people who wake up one day and start saying sh*t they feel like."

Shruti admits that the reason she's not pulled up for either staying mum or saying anything is because she doesn't talk about things she is not fully aware of.

"I'm not saying that the things I don't talk about are not things that don't affect me. As a woman, currently, the things going on make me feel 'that's scary', but I don't have enough information. So when I don't comment on anything it's because I don't want to join the melee of screams. You can't play chess in a pub full of people watching football," she concludes.