Shruti Haasan has been under scrutinised for undergoing plastic surgery. She had admitted in her Instagram post that it was her personal choise to go under the knife and use fillers to achieve a certain look. And now the actress has said that if actresses are saying that they haven't done any surgeries that changed their looks, they are blatantly lying because people's faces don't change that much.

"There was a time I listened to the pressure. As far as my nose surgery goes, it's a choice I made, even after my first film was done because my nose was broken. I didn't like the way it felt. I didn't like the way it looked. It was a personal choice. Nobody asked me to fix it. When it came to fillers... They said, 'Shruti's face is very Western it's very sharp, it's very masculine.' I was constantly hearing this and I did do non-invasive, temporary procedures, which I have been very open about. If there are any actresses telling you they haven't done it, they are blatantly lying because people's faces don't change that much," Shruti Haasan told Hindustan Times.

She continued, "But it's just something that I wanted to talk about. I don't propagate it. What I'm trying to say is... It could be something from colouring your hair, like women who are Indian who feel they need to bleach their skin or dye their hair blonde or wear blue contact lenses...it's the same thing, right? You don't need to fit into anything, you do what you have to do. If a woman in her 40s feels, I want Botox because it makes me feel better, that's her choice. And if she feels, this is not what I want, that is her choice. I felt I should be honest about my journey."

Shruti also gave her two cents on the ongoing insider vs outsider debate. She said that despite being the daughter of two film stars Kamal Haasan and Sarika, she was made to feel like an outsider.

"So when it comes to this question, I am not going to lie, the arguments people have are not unfounded. I personally always take the time to listen to every point of view. Then, whether I choose to accept it or not is a different ball game. When it comes to the debate on insider-outsider or nepotism, I feel that yes, my surname has opened doors but staying inside for 11 years now has been my journey. I know it and the people around me know it and they know what the journey has been. I have never had my parents make a phone call to promote me or get me a job or help me. I have done this on my own, but I do understand that the door opened because of the surname, there's no denying that. It would be absolutely irresponsible of me to deny that," she said.

Speaking about the insider-outsider debate, Shruti said, "When it comes to the insider-outsider discussion, I honestly have many times felt like an outsider, especially in Bollywood, there is a whole North-South thing that constantly happens. For example, if I'm doing three Telugu films and three Tamil films, they'll say, 'Oh, but you're not focusing on Hindi,' as if that is the only industry in the country. And it isn't. So I have always felt like an outsider. And also, as a person, I have always felt removed from the norms of what is expected of a woman or the way an actress is supposed to behave. You know, this is how it works in this business. I still haven't understood what those tricks of the trade, so to speak, are. So I have always felt like an outsider. I wasn't brought up in a very filmy house. My parents were actors but that was just their job. At home, it was an artistic home, that was it. It was not assumed that I would join the film industry."