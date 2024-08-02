Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had a glorious career spanning over three decades, the versatile actor has worked with numerous directors and producers over the years. Be it comedy, action-packed or socially relevant films, the actor has aced at every genre.

However, Akshay Kumar's last few films Sarfira, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, Selfiee, Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey performed poorly at the box office.

The actor is unstoppable and is coming up with his next film Khel Khel Mein.

Akshay Kumar at the trailer launch of Khel Khel Mein says, "I will keep on working until they have to shoot me down"

At the trailer launch of Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, Akshay Kumar commented on the box office failure of his last few releases, He mentioned that he is not bothered by negative comments and will continue to work hard the way he has done in the past.

Akshay Kumar said, "Whatever happens, happens for the good, I don't think too much (about box office failure of his films). Four-five films of mine have not worked, and I get so many messages, saying, 'sorry yaar, fikar mat kar' (Don't worry my friend). I'm not dead! "It feels like people are sending me obituary messages, like how people send condolences through messages. "

"One journalist even wrote, 'You'll be back', I called him up and asked, 'Why are you writing this? What does 'back' mean? Where have I gone?'," Akshay Kumar added.

Akshay said, "I'm here and I'll keep working. I'll always keep working irrespective of whatever people say. In the morning, I wake up, exercise, leave for work and return home, whatever I earn, I earn on my own. I'll never snatch anything from anyone. I'll keep on working till they shoot me down (to stop me from working)."

Netizens didn't agree with Akshay Kumar saying that he would keep working.

A user wrote, "Another boring Akshay Kumar interview where he's trying to justify his flops."

Another mentioned, "Frustrate hogaya hai..( he is frustrated)"

About the film

Khel Khel Mein has an ensemble cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.