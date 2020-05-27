Mission: Impossible movie star Tom Cruise has remained one of the most iconic actors in the world. Millions of fans from around the world are crazy for Tom Cruise's high-octane action sequences. While there are many who are interested in his personal life and more importantly, his short-live married life with Katie Holmes.

This May 23 marked the 15 year anniversary to the time when Tom Cruise appeared on Oprah Winfrey's talk show and confessed his love for Katie Holmes.

"I'm in love. I'm in love and it's one of those things where you want to be cool, like, 'Yeah I like her' ... that's not how I feel." Tom Cruise added, "I wanted to meet this person and I met her and she's extraordinary."

Even before meeting Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes use to fantasize that she will one day marry Vanilla Sky movie star. In one of her old interviews, Katie stated she had a crush on Cruise when she was young. She was quoted by The Hollywood Reporter as responding:

"I think every little girl dreams about (her wedding). I used to think I was going to marry Tom Cruise."

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise finally met in April 2005 for a role in Mission: Impossible 3. The then first appeared as a couple during a public event in Rome.

Katie Holmes was raised a Catholic but started studying Scientology shortly after she began dating Tom Cruise. The couple got engaged in June 2005. Despite a 16-year age gap between the two, Cruise and Holmes began dating and had their first and only child, Suri, on April 18, 2006.

Tom and Katie were married in a Scientologist ceremony at the 15th-century Odescalchi Castle in Bracciano, Italy.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' ugly divorce:

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes were last photographed together in Iceland on June 16, 2012. A couple of days later, Batman Begins movie star filed for divorce from Cruise in New York.

Katie Holmes then filed for divorce on July 9, 2012, and attorneys for the couple announced that the couple had signed a divorce settlement. The details of their divorce settlement are not publicly available.