Illegal migration affects every nation in the world, some more than the others and in ways more than many. Undocumented migrant workers are not just a particularly vulnerable group, but have proven to be a breeding ground for terrorist and anti-social activities, endangering the law-abiding residents.

There's a racket out there profiting from human trafficking, from cheap labor not just cut off from social security but that can be exploited ruthlessly.

Ever since the record number of migrants arrived in the UK in 2022 through small boat crossings, it has been pretty serious about tackling the issue. The Illegal Migration Bill, eventually passed amidst a lot of debate and criticism in July 2023, plans to clamp down on the UK's migrant crisis.

'Stopping the boats is a key priority'

With Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reiterating that, "stopping the boats" bringing migrants to the UK is a key political priority. While indulging in political finger-pointing, while talking about the system of getting people to the UK illegally, Sunak says, "The Labour Party, a subset of lawyers, criminal gangs — they're all on the same side, propping up a system of exploitation that profits from getting people to the UK illegally, I have a plan to stop it. Here's how," he posts before elaborating further. "First, I recently passed laws that will mean if you come to the UK illegally; you can't claim asylum, you can't misuse our modern slavery protections, you can't make false human rights claims, you can't stay."

Claiming that these laws go further than any government has gone before, he adds, "Second, I've secured the largest ever small boats deal with France, which will see 40% more patrols on French beaches. The first 60 French reservists were deployed this week. This will help stop the boats at source before they cross the Channel."

Deals with France, Albania

Apart from the deal with France, the UK Prime Minister also says that he has secured a deal with Albania. "I've negotiated a deal with Albania to make it easier to deport and deter illegal migrants and FNOs. We've returned over 2,500. A third of all small boat crossings were Albanian. Now they're down 90%." This issue requires international collaboration - the UK is leading the way. Third, I've increased raids by 50% to clamp down on illegal workers." Adding that he saw first-hand the impact of this measure when he joined Immigration Enforcement Officers last month for one of the biggest ever single day of raids."

Moving on, the UK also plans to expand the raids to hotels. "Fourth, I'm ending the farce of illegal migrants being put up in hotels by the taxpayer. One way we're doing this is by using the barges to house migrants and reduce pressures on local communities. "

Encouraging safe, easy and legal routes to stop illegal migration is often undermined, but just as important a measure as discouraging illegal movement into a nation. He adds, "Fifth I'm ensuring that the only way to come to the UK for asylum will be through safe and legal routes. As we get a grip of illegal migration, we'll create more of those routes so we can continue to help those in genuine need, like we have done for Ukrainians. But I know stopping the boats is a priority for the British people. And I'm leaving no stone unturned to get it done."

The reality of small boat crossings through the Channel

As per the figures released by the UK government, at least 45,746 men, women and children are believed to have crossed the Channel to the UK in small boats in 2022, an increase of more than 17,000 on the 28,526 who arrived in 2021. Reportedly, as per analysis based on Home Office Data, out of these making the journey in 2022, 25,119 would be allowed to stay. In the UK, many asylum seekers are housed in hotels, primarily because of lack of other suitable accommodation, at estimated costs of £6m a day.