The wait is finally over! Ever since Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani teased millions of Pathaan star's fans by sharing pictures of the actor looking as handsome as ever in a black suit, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see king Khan's picture-perfect pose with his family.

On Saturday evening, the much-awaited photo was dropped from the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) where he is seen happily posing with his wife Gauri Khan, children Aryan and Suhana Khan shared by fan accounts.

Needless to say, his family picture has left fans in awe.

Take look

At the launch NMACC event, SRK shared the importance of the cultural events and why kids need to watch them. Speaking to News 18 he said, "After coming here, I'm reminded of what I always used to follow in life, so I'm going to go back and work harder because there's no business-like show business."

#ShahRukhKhan #NMACC #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #Mumbai #SRK pic.twitter.com/TonfuHqJr8 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) April 1, 2023

Salman and Aryan Khan pose for paparazzi

While Shah Rukh Khan skipped the red carpet, his family happily posed together. His wife Gauri Khan, son Aryan and daughter Suhana was posing on the red carpet. It was after Salman Khan joined them for a picture-perfect moment when fans were left awestruck seeing them bond so well.

When Salman Khan was posing solo for the Indian media, he called Aryan Khan and in no time, Aryan came rushing towards Bhai and the duo posed for pictures. Aryan then shook hands with Bhaijaan and also greeted him with salaam.

Who wore what

At the event, Gauri wore a nude-coloured saree with sequins on the top. Suhana looked smoking hot in a red dress. Aryan looked handsome in his maroon jacket and black pants. While Salman opted for a navy blue suit.

Deepika can't stop raving about SRK's look

Although SRK skipped the red-carpet entry, celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani on Instagram was smitten by SRK's look she shared the actor's pictures and wrote, "Deadddd", on Instagram.

In the pictures, SRK can be seen dressed in a custom black Masculine suit and he looks charming as ever. SRK's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone commented on the post: "Me Too."

List of celebs who graced their presence

Legendary actor Rajinikanth attended with his daughter Soundarya, Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya represented the Bachchans. Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh among many other stars attended the event.

Work front

Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of Pathaan which was released on January 25 and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. The actor will next be seen in Atlee's Jawanw with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year.